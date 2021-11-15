Malibu’s Halle Berry is making her directorial debut as she works both sides of the camera.
The one-time Bond girl and Oscar winner worked on and stars in the world premiere of “Bruised.” It is a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power inside and outside of the ring.
Halle trained for two years to nail the part. She entered the arena without a scratch, but left with two broken ribs. In between scenes, the gutsy fighter reclaims her power when everyone else had counted her out.
CELLULOID SHRINE
Let’s face it, from actors to grips to producers to animal handlers, the ‘Bu is an industry town.
This week, movie buffs have been flocking to the American Film Institute (AFI)’s annual festival. It started off with “Tick, Tick...BOOM!”
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda directed a film adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of “Rent.”
Also on the bill: “Swan Song.” In this world premiere, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali plays a man diagnosed with a terminal illness until he is presented with an alternative solution by his therapist. The goal is to shield his family from the grief. The movie also stars eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close.
“Parallel Mothers” comes to you by famed Spanish movie maker Pedro Almodovar. He follows the story of Janis and Ana, who are both single moms who bond on the day their daughters were born. Their relationship unfolds in complicated and surprising ways.
Other festival showings include “Happening,” which already took home a Golden Lion from the Venice Film Festival, and “Memoria,” a movie that was honored at Cannes. As for documentaries, AFI is offering up “Julia,” which dishes the dish on the extraordinary life of famed chef Julia Child and “The Real Charlie Chaplin,” which shows the man behind the laughter.
AFI Fest closes out with “King Richard.” The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Will Smith plays the part of Richard Williams, an undeterred father, who wins the support of his family and is instrumental in raising two of the world’s greatest athletes, Venus and Serena Williams. This one is sure to inspire.
So see you at the movies!
