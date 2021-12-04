The state of humanity.

The pandemic that’s worldwide

preventing social contact

by closing schools, stadiums,

theaters, concerts, malls

and public gatherings.

In a larger sense,

for the whole world,

a total loss of socialization!

Global warming dismays me;

the destruction of earth as I know it.

The total obliteration of the world I see

as the miracle of my own personal heaven.

My despondency over the

inability of our species

to maintain the last,

finishing, ultimate,

concluding and final place in the

            cosmos for all that’s living to live.

            Why do you feel this so strongly?

Doesn’t everybody? I never

thought this would happen.

You are agitated because you

have empathy for the planet?

It’s something to which I never gave credence.

Something so impossible, it never entered my mind.

Something so final and so permanent

causing suffering and death to all living species

Plants, fishes, insects, birds

and bees are diminishing.

Monarch butterflies are disappearing.

The fresh water table is dangerously low.

Ocean levels are rising.

            Barrier reefs and the bottom

             of the food chain are shrinking.

Wildfires are advancing.

Summers are too hot.

Humans increase exponentially.

Symptoms are strongly evident.

The prognosis is devastating

            and unchangeable.

That’s what’s bothering me.

 

