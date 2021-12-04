The state of humanity.
The pandemic that’s worldwide
preventing social contact
by closing schools, stadiums,
theaters, concerts, malls
and public gatherings.
In a larger sense,
for the whole world,
a total loss of socialization!
Global warming dismays me;
the destruction of earth as I know it.
The total obliteration of the world I see
as the miracle of my own personal heaven.
My despondency over the
inability of our species
to maintain the last,
finishing, ultimate,
concluding and final place in the
cosmos for all that’s living to live.
Why do you feel this so strongly?
Doesn’t everybody? I never
thought this would happen.
You are agitated because you
have empathy for the planet?
It’s something to which I never gave credence.
Something so impossible, it never entered my mind.
Something so final and so permanent
causing suffering and death to all living species
Plants, fishes, insects, birds
and bees are diminishing.
Monarch butterflies are disappearing.
The fresh water table is dangerously low.
Ocean levels are rising.
Barrier reefs and the bottom
of the food chain are shrinking.
Wildfires are advancing.
Summers are too hot.
Humans increase exponentially.
Symptoms are strongly evident.
The prognosis is devastating
and unchangeable.
That’s what’s bothering me.
