For the past year, computer screens and tablets have been used to host activities for kids and adults to enjoy “safer at home.” Now that LA County is fully reopened, the City of Malibu Community Services Department is offering programs and outdoor activities such as surfing, skateboarding and more, now through Aug. 12.
Programs also include hikes to Charmlee Wilderness Park, Fitness Fridays for seniors and line dancing at Malibu Bluffs Park.
Adrianna Fiori, the city’s recreation coordinator, said the programs they’re offering have taken off this summer because there’s a need for socializing and being with other community members.
“It’s very rewarding because it’s definitely something the community needs right now,” Fiori said in a phone interview with The Malibu Times. “We have been offering limited programs throughout the pandemic, but now it seems a little more official that LA County is open and our City Hall is open now, so it feels good.”
Fiori said the pandemic really impacted instructors and said they were really excited about being outdoors again.
Instructor MC Callaghan will be leading the line dancing program, which includes salsa dancing at Malibu Bluffs Park on Mondays.
“These dance classes are some of the few classes coming back to Malibu through parks and recreation,” Callaghan said during her line dancing class on Monday. “I usually teach ballroom, swing, salsa and Western, but because of COVID and the CDC guidelines, we are switching to line dancing and salsa dancing.”
Callaghan said these dances are great for exercise, mental health, and are a fun way to get into shape and spirit with little to upbeat music.
“I have taught with such gratitude and joy at the Michael Landon Community Building since it opened,” Callaghan said. “It’s great to get Malibu dancing again.”
The County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health has released measures and protocols for the reopening of camps. Other than the usual sunscreen, participants are required to wear face coverings for indoor programs’ duration except while swimming, eating or drinking. No masks are needed for outdoor programs, but heavy activity that requires running should be done while maintaining distance.
Those interested must register to be on the waitlist and will be notified by a staff member for open availability. Deadline registration is the Friday before the first day of camp. The maximum number of participants before the camp begins is 12 and the minimum before the camp is canceled is four. If programs are canceled due to low enrollment, participants can receive a full refund by the city.
In addition to dance and other adult programming, sports camps are available for kids including football, yoga, basketball, tennis and skateboarding. One camp in especially high demand? Surfing. According to the city’s website, all youth surf camps are full through the end of the summer.
“Although we have limited programming, we are up and running and offering programs to the community,” Fiori said in an email to The Malibu Times.
To register visit, parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us/default.aspx
