Keep Christ in Christmas event took place the last four Advent Sundays at 1 p.m. on the corner of Malibu Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway. The Community came together for worship, prayer, and singing.
Photos by Julie Ellerton/MT
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Keep Christ in Christmas event took place the last four Advent Sundays at 1 p.m. on the corner of Malibu Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway. The Community came together for worship, prayer, and singing.
Photos by Julie Ellerton/MT
Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 25, 2021 @ 9:13 am
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.