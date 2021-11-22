Agoura Hills Farmers Market
Julie Ellerton / TMT

Shoppers check out produce and wine at the Agoura Hills Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 13. The new market, which first opened on Nov. 6, operates at Wizin Market Square at 28914 Roadside Drive in Agoura Hills from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.