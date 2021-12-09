Young parishioners at Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church got into a “snow fight” following the annual tree lighting outside the church on Saturday evening, Dec. 4. The snow—made of foam—made a whimsical wintry wonderland for these Southern Californian kiddos.
