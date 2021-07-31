The second incarnation of Red Ladder Gallery located in Malibu Village Plaza closed this month.
“I’d like to thank my gracious landlords for allowing me to show my paintings and host many community events during the past four months,” gallery owner and artist Eamon Harrington wrote. “Hopefully, I will pop up again somewhere in Malibu, but until then please feel free to follow my progress on Instagram @eamonh, or email directly at eamon@planetgrande.net. It’s been a pleasure seeing all of your faces at Red Ladder. Thanks to you all.”
