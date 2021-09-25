Except for some guests being accessorized with their COVID-19 masks as well as Winston jewels, the Emmy Awards were back to their old glitz and glam.
Colorfully dressed, Cedric the Entertainer played host of ceremonies. The funnyman was happy about the gig but has said he was hesitant as a comic because of what he calls the world’s “hypersensitive society.”
“Nowadays, it’s crossing the line, right? It’s not bad if you’re the news for a couple of days, but you don’t want to be the guy that spoils the night or someone’s moment,” he recently told the Hollywood Reporter. “At the same time, you’ve got to be yourself. As comedians, we’re up on a tightrope trying to make sure people are entertained. But, again, we’re living in a hypersensitive society. You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day.” Cedric kicked off the festivities with a lively sing-along that had the crowd on its feet.
AND THE EMMY GOES TO...
Netflix’s Brit smash “The Crown” led the way with an amazing 24 nominations along with Disney+’s Star Wars drama “The Mandalorian.” HBO led all the networks with 130 nominations in all. “The Crown” turned out to be the big winner of the night with 11 wins including best drama. In the comedy department, “Ted Lasso” came out on top. The prestigious Governors Award went to multi-talented actress/dancer/ producer Debbie Allen, who gave a high five to progress for women and urged the audience to spread the word. Best actress in a drama series went to Olivia Colman for her remarkable transformation in “The Crown.” The best actor in a drama award was picked up by Josh O’Connor for his uncanny performance in the royal Windsor family for “The Crown.” Last but not least was Gillian Anderson for her outstanding portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher—also in “The Crown.” It was a performance that really took you back in time.
Other winners included late night phenom Stephen Colbert and slick Brit John Oliver for “Last Week Tonight.”
Earlier Emmy winners included directing for a variety series, awarded to Don Roy King for “Saturday Night Live” and Maya Rudolph for best in comedic actress in “Saturday Night Live.” Not to mention Dave Chappelle for best guest actor in “Saturday Night Live.”
So, despite his reservations, Cedric did the job, saying, “It was fun. We had a blast!”
