At 95, legendary Tony Bennett is making history. At an age decades younger, Malibu’s Lady Gaga is a glamourous songbird and Bennett’s artistic soulmate.
Their journey began nearly 10 years ago, after the two met in 2011 and soon after began collaborating. The duo’s first collaboration was an album made up of jazz standards released in 2014, followed by an eight-month tour.
On Sept. 30, they released a new—and, they say, final—album together: “Love for Sale.” Their album was a classic from the beginning with a compilation of Cole Porter standards.
The trend continued last week when the duo received five Grammy nominations including album of the year for “Love for Sale” and record of the year for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner also became the oldest ever nominated in the general field category.
Bennett and Gaga will also contend for the pop duo / group performance award. The pair may be the sentimental favorite.
Bennett has so far won 20 Grammy awards in his career; Gaga is not too far behind with 12 to her name.
His last performance with Gaga took place earlier this week. The concerts were filmed as part of “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.”
Lady Gaga has a lot on her plate, also premiering a new movie, “House of Gucci,” just last week.
The 64th Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 31, 2022, on CBS.
