Most Malibu locals recognize the name Joey Escobar as the owner of his eponymous karate studio near Zuma Beach. Escobar’s face was also immortalized as part of The Malibu Times’ and artist Johanna Spinks’ Face of Malibu portrait series in 2014. What some may not know is that the local karate champion and instructor is known to many in Baja California as the “Malibu Santa Claus.”
Escobar, a ninth-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do, a Korean martial art—is about to return to Mexico for one of his annual visits to orphanages where he distributes gifts to needy children.
The world championship title holder, 13-time international champion, international grand champion, and national champion grew up in Malibu and opened his karate studio on Pacific Coast Highway 25 years ago.
About 10 years later, Escobar took up motocross. He often rode his dirt bike from Ensenada to Cabo San Lucas in Baja, California, for races.
“It’s been a passion,” the 61-year-old karate master said. During one of his trips he discovered “a lot of orphanages down there.” As a karate studio owner in Malibu, Escobar has mentored thousands of children locally at his dojang—a Korean word similar to the Japanese dojo, or martial arts training studio. Escobar estimates hundreds of Malibu kids have earned black belts under his tutelage. While in Mexico, he said he wanted to “give back.”
The orphanages Escobar described he often encountered were residential.
“They’re almost like schools,” he described. “There’s hundreds of them throughout Baja.” Escobar and a group of friends decided to take toys to the children one year at Christmas time. “I did a fundraiser at the studio 15 years ago and raised a bunch of money and got toys to go down there,” he explained. Then, Escobar started a tradition making the humanitarian visit annually. For the past seven years, he has often made the trip alone, his pickup truck loaded with toys. Eventually, it became too difficult and expensive getting taxed on goods brought from the U.S. so Escobar transitioned into bringing cash and buying toys south of the border. He also buys clothing. Over the years, he’s been able to see the same faces again and again.
“A lot of these kids have grown up,” Escobar described. “They’re now teenagers.” Now, some older children receive cash.
Escobar typically visits the same three orphanages.
“They’re so appreciative,” he explained. “Some are special needs kids, too.” Rancho de Los Niños in the Valley de Guadalupe is one home he visits, where he is known as the Malibu Santa Claus.
Unfortunately, in 2020, Escobar was disappointed he could not make the trip due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, he said he’s excited to return.
“All the money goes to taking care of these kids at Christmas time,” he said. “To see the smiles on their faces. It’s the best day of the year for me by far. It feels so good to give.”
Escobar will be fundraising and “fun-raising” at his Malibu karate studio the second week of December. Typically, the karate master raises money by selling wooden boards for students to break during karate class. This year, he’s inviting the community to join in on the antics.
Boards will be available for purchase to anyone who wants a crack at trying to break one. All the money raised will be used to purchase items for the underserved children Escobar will visit in Mexico. Donations can be made via app on Venmo to @Joey-Escobar-1 or by calling Joey Escobar Karate at 310.457.7765.
