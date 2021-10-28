In recent weeks, Malibu Seen has written about many upcoming film projects including “Gaslit,” a modern take on the 1970s Watergate scandal centering forgotten characters and untold stories.
Local Julia Roberts plays outspoken Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife of President Richard Nixon’s attorney general. Longtime Malibuite Sean Penn has joined the drama as Hubby John Mitchell with Dan Stevens as John Dean.
But Penn refused to return to the set until all cast and crew were vaccinated against COVID-19. (What you gonna do? Say “no” to Sean Penn?)
The entire cast and crew of the Starz project complied and Penn returned as promised.
It might have been nice for the star to get out and mingle. That’s because Penn and his Australian actress wife Leila George are splitsville. After a year of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways. George was the Oscar winner’s third wife. George and Penn tied the knot at an intimate at home ceremony in July 2020. The acclaimed actor has two kids, Dylan and Hopper, whom he shares with ex-wife Robin Wright. He was also married to material girl Madonna.
Academy Museum is a Fountain of Movie Knowledge
The Television Arts and Sciences Museum is taking off like Superman. The museum is the largest of its kind and is a real showcase of scripts, clippings, action heroes, the shark from “Jaws” and even Judy Garland’s red ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” with more screen gems rolling in by the day.
Opening night was a blast. The “green” carpet did not disappoint with stars of today and yesteryear wearing glittering floor length gowns, sexy column dresses, sleek pantsuits and even a few motorcycle jackets. Film buffs then entered the lobby, which was named after Malibu’s Saban family. Locals making the A-list scene included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and even the elusive Cher who sported a floppy black and white checked hat and matching blazer. The “Do You Believe” singer could be excused if she left early. She’s been working on a biopic as well as a charity project. Proceeds will go to her many causes like Keep a Child Alive and the Children’s Craniofacial Association.
Locals Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg donated $10 million apiece and Malibu’s David Geffen donated an entire new spherical high tech movie theater to screen flicks like “The Matrix.”
Local Lady Gaga was pianoside wearing a strapless black gown and sapphire wrap by Schiaparelli. Lady G couldn’t help but belt out a few numbers. Some rocked to the beat, while others roamed the galleries marveling at the magic of celluloid.
