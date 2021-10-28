Malibu High School homecoming took place on Friday, Sept. 24. This year’s homecoming king was Luke Levin and queen was India Cortese.
Sharks fans were in the stands for a pep rally followed by the big game later in the evening. The rally was to cheer on fall sports including dance, cheer, cross country, water polo, volleyball and football.
The MHS football team lost the game, 32-19.
