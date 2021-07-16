Independence Day

Children’s Creative Workshop students ride in style in their July 4 parade, accompanied by teacher Zoe Langly.

 Photo courtesy Shari Latta

Malibu preschoolers from Children’s Creative Workshop in Malibu Park held their own miniature “independence parade” along Morning View Drive on Thursday, July 1, in honor of the holiday. The children decorated wagons, tricycles and stick horses as their parade vehicles and waved at all cars and people passing by.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.