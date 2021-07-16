Malibu preschoolers from Children’s Creative Workshop in Malibu Park held their own miniature “independence parade” along Morning View Drive on Thursday, July 1, in honor of the holiday. The children decorated wagons, tricycles and stick horses as their parade vehicles and waved at all cars and people passing by.
