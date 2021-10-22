The Malibu High School girls’ varsity volleyball squad capped off its first season back following the COVID-19 shutdown with its annual senior night on Monday, Oct. 11. Though the team fell to its opponent, Carpinteria, it won the following match on Wednesday, Oct. 13, against Hueneme, before finally falling in the last league match of the season to Santa Paula on Thursday, Oct. 14.

