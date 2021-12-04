The Fred Segal retail location at the Malibu Country Mart recently unveiled an eight-foot-tall sculpture entitled “Peace Piece,” by Los Angeles artist Nathan Mabry.
The custom work “investigates a hand gesture known to most viewers, the peace sign—a symbol that represents positivity, invites a response and celebrates peace,” according to representatives of Fred Segal.
The Nov. 13 unveiling featured pizza, wine and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.