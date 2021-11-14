St. Aidan’s Church hosted its annual Harvest of Hope charity fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The community event featured freshly made tacos, live music from Old Dawgs, New Tricks and a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction support three worthy causes: the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles Seed of Hope Food Bank and Vida Joven Tijuana Orphanage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.