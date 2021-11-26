SAT., NOV. 27
WATER POLO
Members of the MHS boys’ water polo team face off against former players in the annual alumni game. 1 p.m. at Malibu Community Pool. 30215 Morning View Dr
SUN., NOV. 28
CHANUKAH CELEBRATION
Join Chabad of Malibu for a Chanukah celebration featuring music, arts and crafts, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and more. 3:30 p.m. at Point Dume Village. jewishmalibu.com/chanukah. 29169 Heathercliff Rd
MON., NOV. 29
STORYTIME
Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are encouraged to attend Smarty Pants Storytime at the Malibu Library. Enjoy books, songs, rhymes and movements while learning school readiness skills and having fun. 3:30-4 p.m. Register at lacountylibrary.org/malibu-library. 23519 Civic Center Way
THURS., DEC. 2
CHANUKAH CELEBRATION
Join Chabad of Malibu for a Chanukah celebration featuring music, arts and crafts, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and more. 3:30 p.m. at Trancas Country Market. jewishmalibu.com/chanukah. 30745 Pacific Coast Hwy
WINTER CONCERT
Malibu Middle and High school orchestras welcome the community to a free concert featuring everything from classical favorites to pirate sea shanties. 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry; masks mandatory. 30215 Morning View Dr
FRI., DEC. 3
BOOK SALE
Friends of Malibu Library welcome the community to a one-day-only cookbook sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cookbooks priced $5-20. Pristine condition. All proceeds go to charity. At Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way
JINGLE JAM
Malibu Pacific Church hosts Jingle Jam, an all-ages party including bounce houses, photo ops, hot drinks and dinner, plus a glow with the snow party. Free. 6-9 p.m. Pre-registration required. malibupacific.church/jinglejam. 3324 Malibu Canyon Rd
SAT., DEC. 4
POETRY WORKSHOP
Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie hosts “The Write Time” poetry workshop for poets of all levels. Explore different forms of poetry and be inspired. 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. RSVP required. 310.456.2489 ext. 349 or malibucity.org/FormCenter and select the 2021 virtual poetry program form. Location TBD (may be virtual)
SUN., DEC. 5
VIOLIN CONCERT
Pepperdine University presents violinist Geneva Lewis, accompanied by pianist Marisa Gupta. 2 p.m. $28. Raitt Recital Hall. 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy. 310.506.4522
CHANUKAH CELEBRATION
Join Chabad of Malibu for a Chanukah celebration featuring music, arts and crafts, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and more. 3:30 p.m. at the Park at Cross Creek. jewishmalibu.com/chanukah. 23401 Civic Center Way
MON., DEC. 6
STORYTIME
Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are encouraged to attend Smarty Pants Storytime at the Malibu Library. Enjoy books, songs, rhymes and movements while learning school readiness skills and having fun. 3:30-4 p.m. Register at lacountylibrary.org/malibu-library. 23519 Civic Center Way
WINTER CONCERT
Pepperdine Music presents the Pepperdine Jazz Ensemble and Pepperdine Wind Ensemble for a winter concert. 7:30 p.m. Free. Smothers Theatre. 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy. 310.506.4522
TUES., DEC. 7
TOY DRIVE
Celebrate the season of giving with Malibu Navy League and First Bank’s Toys for Tots toy drive. Bring new, unwrapped toys or make a tax deductible donation of money. Enjoy beverages and Rocky Oaks Malibu wines. Dress code: Malibu holiday casual. 5:30-7 p.m. First Bank Malibu, 3822 Cross Creek Rd, Suite 3850. Call branch manager Justin Myers with questions: 310.456.5579
ONGOING
ADAMSON HOUSE
Visit the historic Malibu Adamson House for a special holiday tour. Lights, decorations, music, hot cider, snacks and a handcrafted gift for each visitor. All profits go toward Malibu Adamson House Foundation. Reservations suggested but not required. Wednesdays through Saturdays, Dec. 1-31, plus group tours on Tuesdays. $25 for adults, $20 for children 6-17. 310.456.9378 or adamsonhouse.org
TREE LOT
Come pick out your family’s tree at this year’s Malibu High School Christmas tree lot, sponsored by the MHS Athletic Boosters. Nov. 26-Dec. 24. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Ioki Property (Chili Cook-Off lot), 23575 Civic Center Way. malibusharksabc.com
CAROLING
Celebrate the reason for the season by caroling at the Malibu crèche, sponsored by Keep Christ in Christmas. Caroling hosted by various churches every Sunday, Nov. 28-Dec. 19, 1 p.m. Webb Way and PCH
STRETCH & STRENGTH
Malibu Senior Center offers Stretch & Strength classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 6-17. Open to ages 55-99. $10 per two-week class. Visit malibucity.org/register or call 310.456.2489 ext. 357. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy
KNITTING
Join the Malibu Senior Center knitting group on Mondays and Fridays from Dec. 6-15, 9-10:30 a.m. Make a scarf, hat, blanket or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Bring your own size eight needles and one skein of yarn. No registration required. Open to ages 55-99. Free. 310.456.2489 ext. 357. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy
FILM SCREENING
View film screenings and director/screenwriter Q&As with the Malibu Film Society. “Heliopolis,” Nov. 21-27. “Drunken Birds,” Nov. 23-29. “The Intruder,” Nov. 24-30. “Private Desert,” Nov. 25-Dec. 1. All virtual. malibufilmsociety.org
FARMERS MARKET
Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 23555 Civic Center Way
