FRI., DEC. 10
COMMUNITY EVENT
All members of the Malibu community are invited to the Malibu High School Christmas tree lot to enjoy a free holiday performance by the MHS choir. Food trucks, hot drinks and baked goods available for purchase, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, and Malibu apparel. 6-9 p.m. at Ioki Property (Chili Cook-Off lot), 23575 Civic Center Way. malibusharksabc.com
SAT., DEC. 11
WASTE COLLECTION
Drop off household hazardous waste and e-waste at this month’s drive-through collection. Dispose of paint, batteries, used motor oil, electronics, needles, and more. Free and open to all LA County residents. Business waste not accepted. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Behind library, 23519 W. Civic Center Way
HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
Malibu Country Mart welcomes the community to a holiday celebration featuring photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers, and winter treats like s’mores and hot cocoa. Free. 12-4 p.m. 3835 Cross Creek Rd
OPENING RECEPTION
City of Malibu Arts Commission invites residents to the opening reception of its latest gallery installation, “Deliver Me,” by artist Tom Fritz. Outdoor reception featuring artist Q& A (at 2:30 p.m.), classic cars and refreshments. Masks required indoors to view art. 1-4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd. 310.456.2489 ext. 349.
SUN., DEC. 12
CARS & COFFEE
City of Malibu hosts a free exclusive motor show. Every second and fourth Sunday. (Dec. 26 event canceled.) Free. All ages welcome. 7-9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway
WOODIE PARADE
See classic “woodie” (wood-bodied) cars decked out for Christmas at this year’s 18th annual Woodie Parade. Parade departs Paradise Cove around 2:15 p.m., rolls through Serra Retreat and ends at Malibu Pier.
SUN., DEC. 18
HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
Malibu Country Mart welcomes the community to a holiday celebration featuring photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers, and winter treats like s’mores and hot cocoa. Free. 12-4 p.m. 3835 Cross Creek Rd
ONGOING
WINTER DAY CAMPS
Malibu kids ages 6-10 are invited to attend winter day camps from Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29. Activities include soccer, baseball, softball and more. $175 per camp. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. malibucity.org/register
ADAMSON HOUSE
Visit the historic Malibu Adamson House for a special holiday tour. Lights, decorations, music, hot cider, snacks and a handcrafted gift for each visitor. All profits go toward Malibu Adamson House Foundation. Reservations suggested but not required. Wednesdays through Saturdays, Dec. 1-31, plus group tours on Tuesdays. $25 for adults, $20 for children 6-17. 310.456.9378 or adamsonhouse.org
TREE LOT
Come pick out your family’s tree at this year’s Malibu High School Christmas tree lot, sponsored by the MHS Athletic Boosters. Nov. 26-Dec. 24. Sundays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Ioki Property (Chili Cook-Off lot), 23575 Civic Center Way. malibusharksabc.com
CAROLING
Celebrate the reason for the season by caroling at the Malibu crèche, sponsored by Keep Christ in Christmas. Caroling hosted by various churches every Sunday, Nov. 28-Dec. 19, 1 p.m. Webb Way and PCH
STRETCH & STRENGTH
Malibu Senior Center offers Stretch & Strength classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 6-17. Open to ages 55-99. $10 per two-week class. Visit malibucity.org/register or call 310.456.2489 ext. 357. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy
KNITTING
Join the Malibu Senior Center knitting group on Mondays and Fridays from Dec. 6-15, 9-10:30 a.m. Make a scarf, hat, blanket or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Bring your own size eight needles and one skein of yarn. No registration required. Open to ages 55-99. Free. 310.456.2489 ext. 357. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy
FARMERS MARKET
Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 23555 Civic Center Way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.