KBUU Newswire - Malibu's Only Local Daily News - Friday Aug 13
= 20 desperate people … suffering from hunger and thirst … wash up in a panga at County Line Beach
= Caltrans is turning a scenic creekside into a construction storage yard … filled with huge pipes … for nine months.
= The state screwed up on construction of the Trancas Creek bridge … and needs to store its stuff.
= Malibu’s candidate for governor gets dumped by an Australian celebrity show … she’s back on the campaign trail.
= and how would you like an official state agency to say bad things about you … once a month … secretly??
= That’s what happens once a month at the Coastal Commission … where it regularly entertains a “let’s bash Malibu” session.
