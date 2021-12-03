THURS., DEC. 2
CHANUKAH CELEBRATION
Join Chabad of Malibu for a Chanukah celebration featuring music, arts and crafts, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and more. 3:30 p.m. at Trancas Country Market. jewishmalibu.com/chanukah. 30745 Pacific Coast Hwy
WINTER CONCERT
Malibu Middle and High school orchestras welcome the community to a free concert featuring everything from classical favorites to pirate sea shanties. 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry; masks mandatory. 30215 Morning View Dr
FRI., DEC. 3
BOOK SALE
Friends of Malibu Library welcome the community to a one-day-only cookbook sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cookbooks priced $5-20. Pristine condition. All proceeds go to charity. At Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way
JINGLE JAM
Malibu Pacific Church hosts Jingle Jam, an all-ages party including bounce houses, photo ops, hot drinks and dinner, plus a glow with the snow party. Free. 6-9 p.m. Pre-registration required. malibupacific.church/jinglejam. 3324 Malibu Canyon Rd
SAT., DEC. 4
POETRY WORKSHOP
Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie hosts “The Write Time” poetry workshop for poets of all levels. Explore different forms of poetry and be inspired. 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. RSVP required. 310.456.2489 ext. 349 or malibucity.org/FormCenter and select the 2021 virtual poetry program form. Location TBD (may be virtual)
BOOK SIGNING
Join local author Kelly Conway for a book signing for her new memoir “My Dad’s Funnier Than Your Dad: Growing Up With Tim Conway in the Funniest House in America,” about her experience growing up with the comedic actor as her father. 6-9 p.m. at Tracy Park Gallery, Malibu Lumber Yard, 3939 Cross Creek Road. 424.279.0147
SUN., DEC. 5
VIOLIN CONCERT
Pepperdine University presents violinist Geneva Lewis, accompanied by pianist Marisa Gupta. 2 p.m. $28. Raitt Recital Hall. 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy. 310.506.4522
CHANUKAH CELEBRATION
Join Chabad of Malibu for a Chanukah celebration featuring music, arts and crafts, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes and more. 3:30 p.m. at the Park at Cross Creek. jewishmalibu.com/chanukah. 23401 Civic Center Way
MON., DEC. 6
STORYTIME
Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are encouraged to attend Smarty Pants Storytime at the Malibu Library. Enjoy books, songs, rhymes and movements while learning school readiness skills and having fun. 3:30-4 p.m. Register at lacountylibrary.org/malibu-library. 23519 Civic Center Way
WINTER CONCERT
Pepperdine Music presents the Pepperdine Jazz Ensemble and Pepperdine Wind Ensemble for a winter concert. 7:30 p.m. Free. Smothers Theatre. 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy. 310.506.4522
TUES., DEC. 7
TOY DRIVE
Celebrate the season of giving with Malibu Navy League and First Bank’s Toys for Tots toy drive. Bring new, unwrapped toys or make a tax deductible donation of money. Enjoy beverages and Rocky Oaks Malibu wines. Dress code: Malibu holiday casual. 5:30-7 p.m. First Bank Malibu, 3822 Cross Creek Rd, Suite 3850. Call branch manager Justin Myers with questions: 310.456.5579
FRI., DEC. 10
COMMUNITY EVENT
All members of the Malibu community are invited to the Malibu High School Christmas tree lot to enjoy a free holiday performance by the MHS choir. Food trucks, hot drinks and baked goods available for purchase, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, and Malibu apparel. 6-9 p.m. at Ioki Property (Chili Cook-Off lot), 23575 Civic Center Way. malibusharksabc.com
SAT., DEC. 11
WASTE COLLECTION
Drop off household hazardous waste and e-waste at this month’s drive-through collection. Dispose of paint, batteries, used motor oil, electronics, needles, and more. Free and open to all LA County residents. Business waste not accepted. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Behind library, 23519 W. Civic Center Way
SUN., DEC. 12
CARS & COFFEE
City of Malibu hosts a free exclusive motor show. Every second and fourth Sunday. (Dec. 26 event canceled.) Free. All ages welcome. 7-9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway
ONGOING
ADAMSON HOUSE
Visit the historic Malibu Adamson House for a special holiday tour. Lights, decorations, music, hot cider, snacks and a handcrafted gift for each visitor. All profits go toward Malibu Adamson House Foundation. Reservations suggested but not required. Wednesdays through Saturdays, Dec. 1-31, plus group tours on Tuesdays. $25 for adults, $20 for children 6-17. 310.456.9378 or adamsonhouse.org
TREE LOT
Come pick out your family’s tree at this year’s Malibu High School Christmas tree lot, sponsored by the MHS Athletic Boosters. Nov. 26-Dec. 24. Sundays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Ioki Property (Chili Cook-Off lot), 23575 Civic Center Way. malibusharksabc.com
CAROLING
Celebrate the reason for the season by caroling at the Malibu crèche, sponsored by Keep Christ in Christmas. Caroling hosted by various churches every Sunday, Nov. 28-Dec. 19, 1 p.m. Webb Way and PCH
STRETCH & STRENGTH
Malibu Senior Center offers Stretch & Strength classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 6-17. Open to ages 55-99. $10 per two-week class. Visit malibucity.org/register or call 310.456.2489 ext. 357. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy
KNITTING
Join the Malibu Senior Center knitting group on Mondays and Fridays from Dec. 6-15, 9-10:30 a.m. Make a scarf, hat, blanket or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Bring your own size eight needles and one skein of yarn. No registration required. Open to ages 55-99. Free. 310.456.2489 ext. 357. Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy
FARMERS MARKET
Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 23555 Civic Center Way
