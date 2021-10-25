Living in California, we all live on or near a fault line. We are over-due for a significant earthquake. Since fault lines crisscross below us, we need to be prepared.
This Thursday, Oct 21, is the Great California Shake Out Earthquake Drill. At 10:21 a.m., we encourage everyone to practice the “drop, cover and hold on” safety action where possible to better prepare for an actual earthquake.
What to do before an earthquake
• Be prepared with up to 72 hours’ worth of food, water and supplies.
• Learn how to turn off the gas, water and electricity.
• Make up a plan of where to meet your family and neighbors after an earthquake.
What to do during an earthquake
• Stay calm! If you are indoors, stay inside. If you are outside, stay outside.
• If you are indoors, stand against a wall near the center of the building. Stay away from windows. If you are outdoors, stay in the open away from power lines or anything that might fall.
• If you are in a car, stop the car and stay inside the car until the earthquake stops.
What to do after an earthquake
• Check yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid for anyone who needs it.
• Check water, gas and electric lines for damage. Do not touch any downed lines! If you smell gas, evacuate immediately!
• Be careful around broken glass and debris.
• Expect aftershocks.
Remember, it is not a matter of if an earthquake strikes, but when. There is a lot to learn. Let’s go to lnkd.in/epaK3ZXc for additional earthquake preparedness information!
