I am not making this up, but there are more than a few people who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine because they actually believe it creates some sort of magnetic pull. Now please do not ask me to explain how this magnetic pull works. The important thing is they believe it and are not about to change their minds.
I think there are even so-called videos showing how metal objects are attracted to the arm in which the vaccine is injected. These videos appear on something like Tik Tok, not to be confused with tic tacs which my bride and I both like, especially after a spicy meal.
Since it would prove futile if I were to try to disprove this magnetic theory in order to convince a person to get vaccinated, I have come up with an alternative approach. Why not simply agree with those who believe the vaccine will make them magnetic, and make them understand what an absolute asset being magnetic truly is.
For instance, I have seen people comb the beach with one of those metal detector contraptions trying to locate loose change. Now let your imagination run wild for a moment, please. You have been vaccinated and have magnetic powers. You simply wave your arm over the sand, and voila, coins come flying at you and stick onto your outstretched arm. All you have to do is to remove the coins from your arm, and you are rich.
Years ago when I was in high school I was not always very good at attracting members of the fair sex. I could have used some of that magnetism then, and had the Covid-19 vaccine been around, it just might possibly have done the trick.
