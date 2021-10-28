October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
During the month of October, you probably have seen firefighters wearing pink shirts. No, it’s not a uniform change or to look pretty, but to show support and bring awareness about breast cancer. Before we close October and head into November, let’s talk about it!
Breast cancer affects roughly 124 out of every 100,000 women in the United States each year. Breast cancer, like most other cancers, occurs when cells divide and grow out of control. Most breast cancers grow slowly, so that by the time a lump may actually be felt, the cancer may have been there for as long as 10 years. Breast cancer can spread to the lymph nodes under the arm or, if the tumor metastasizes, can spread to the bones, lungs, liver or brain.
Most people are now familiar with the pink ribbons associated with breast cancer awareness and can be seen most prevalent in October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every October, the nation observes National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
It does not affect women only! Breast cancer affects both men and women and is among the most common cancers. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. Next year, new breast cancer diagnoses are expected to number more than 200,000 for women and more than 2,000 for men.
Let’s raise awareness of preventative measures and helpful resources that may help you and your loved ones beat the odds: lnkd.in/gbwkUZQj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.