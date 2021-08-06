KBUU Newswire - Malibu's Only Local Daily News - Friday Aug 5
-
- Updated
- 0
= The city of Malibu may be a public nuisance ... with weeds on its land.
= A public safety commissioner says the parks commission doesn’t want weeds cut at Trancas.
= Hot weather next week may push Malibu over the edge into critical fire danger.
= Edison is asking for higher rates to pay to wrap its power lines in plastic … to reduce fire.
= But critics say we’re already paying for that .. and the state may be in agreement.
= The Navy will reevaluate the way it drives it ships … after a mother-daughter whale pair was crushed by a destroyer.
= And Malibu’s Olympic contender … still a record holder … but no medals this year.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- COVID-19 Outbreak Reported at Malibu City Hall
- KBUU Newswire - Malibu's Only Local Daily News - Friday Aug 5
- Malibu Resident Billy Wilson, 63, Dies at Surfrider Parking Lot
- Contest: Do You Have the Best Dog in Town?
- KBUU Newswire - Malibu's Only Local Daily News - Thursday Aug 5
- Best in the West
- Viral Video Serves as Reminder of Marine Mammal Safety
- SMMUSD Gets Testing Devices To Detect Covid Or Other Illnesses With One Hour Results
Most Popular
Articles
- Moon 'Wobble' Spells Trouble for Coastal Towns
- Malibu Resident Billy Wilson, 63, Dies at Surfrider Parking Lot
- Red Ladder Bids Farewell
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 8–15
- Viral Video Serves as Reminder of Marine Mammal Safety
- Malibu COVID-19 Spike Continues
- From the Publisher: Decisions, Decisions
- 17 Million Gallons of Sewage Released into Santa Monica Bay
- LA County Animal Shelters Will Continue to Operate by Appointment Only Indefinitely
- Obituary: Marjorie C. Ball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.