= The city of Malibu may be a public nuisance ... with weeds on its land.
= A public safety commissioner says the parks commission doesn’t want weeds cut at Trancas.
= Hot weather next week may push Malibu over the edge into critical fire danger.
= Edison is asking for higher rates to pay to wrap its power lines in plastic … to reduce fire.
= But critics say we’re already paying for that .. and the state may be in agreement.
= The Navy will reevaluate the way it drives it ships … after a mother-daughter whale pair was crushed by a destroyer.
= And Malibu’s Olympic contender … still a record holder … but no medals this year.
