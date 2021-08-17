Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...

= A new temple … and other buildings … survive a harrowing night at the Malibu Planning Commission.
= A neighbor says it’s dangerous … a competing film festival wanted the Malibu Film Society booted.
= Anti 5-G forces strike out again on another Verizon wireless antenna.
= Verizon wants an emergency generator … to keep wireless working in blackouts.
= Bands … athletic teams … clubs are all going to be in full operation this fall at SMMUSD schools.
= And the Malibu Triathlon gets sold to a company in Singapore. Could the city council have veto power???
