KBUU Newswire - Malibu's Only Local Daily News - Thursday Aug 5
= L A County orders sheriffs deputies … firefighters … and other county employees to get vaccinated.
= The sheriff had opposed the mask mandate … but yesterday stopped short of opposing the mandatory vaccines.
= Nine more coronavirus cases in the Malibu area … SMC will require vaccines.
= A man mowed down and killed by a Porsche on a Santa Monica sidewalk … the driver was aiming for someone else.
= And Larry Elder calls last night’s recall candidates debate “a circular G O P firing squad.”
