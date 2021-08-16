Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News, since 2015.

= One person killed in a Saturday night crash just past the McClure Tunnel.
= Souithern Calidfornia Edison expects ratepayers to cover its one billion dollars left to pay Woolsey Fire victims.
= But good news for the company … it won’t face homicide charges for nburning 3 people to death.
= Malibu’s population has dropped by one fifth since the fire drove thousands away … maybe forever.
= And on the same day that news breaks that 17 people have been killed by Teslas that smash into stopped emergency vehices … a Boston company reveals plans to unleash 100 robot taxis in Santa Monica.
