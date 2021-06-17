The Pepperdine Waves men’s golf team received more honors a week after winning the NCAA Division I men’s golf national title.
Five members of the squad received Golfweek All-American recognition on June 10.
Senior Joey Vrzich was named a second team All-American, and sophomore Dylan Menante was tapped for the third team. Junior Joe Highsmith, senior RJ Manke and redshirt senior Joshua McCarthy received honorable mentions.
Vrizch finished the season rated 20th in the Golfweek Sagarin computer ratings. He had a 70.11 scoring average, tops on the Waves squad, and he made the All-West Coast Conference first team. He had six top-10 finishes and seven top-20 results in nine tournaments. Of his 28 rounds, 14 were below par.
Menante was rated 30th at the close of the season and represented the U.S. at last weekend’s Arnold Palmer Cup. He was named the WCC Player of the Year and had a 70.74 scoring average. Menante had six top-10 and nine top-20 finishes.
Highsmith, rated 49th at the end of the season, was an All-WCC first teamer for the second time. He went 3-0 in match play at the NCAA Championships. He led Pepperdine with a team-high seven top-10 results and eight top-20 finishes. Highsmith had a 70.76 stroke this season, won the Western Intercollegiate title, and 18 of his 37 rounds were below-par.
Manke, rated 38th, had four top-10 and five top-20 finishes with a 71.48 scoring average.
McCarthy, rated 41st, won the Pasadera Collegiate Invitational and Rustic Collegiate Classic. He had a 71.28 scoring average and posted three top-10 and four top-20 results in six tournaments.
Highsmith, Manke, Menante and Vrzich all competed during the NCAA Championship. The Waves had six wins this season and snagged the WCC title for the 21st time.
This is second time ever that Pepperdine golf has multiple Golfweek All-Americans. In 2020, two Waves were named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.