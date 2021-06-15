PARTY WITH PLANTS OFFERS A UNIQUE PICNIC EXPERIENCE THIS SUMMER
Finally it’s summer, Covid restrictions are easing. and life seems to be returning to normal. For some of us however, an immediate return to indoor dining is a little daunting. That’s where Party With Plants comes in. From its inception as an Instagram account dedicated to plant-based meals, to offering Los Angeles’s only plant-based, pop-up picnic experience, Party with Plants is the female-owned business you need to know.
Created by sisters Sienna and Micaela Ricca, Party with Plants was born from the intention of celebrating life’s joys, big or small. The bond between the sisters and their complementary skill sets has created a business that embodies their overall goals: Creating a moment of whimsical serenity while sharing the beauty of a conscious lifestyle. Party With Plants celebrates life by incorporating plant-based meals, slow consumerism, and creating conversation and connection amongst loved ones.
After their impressive launch, Party with Plants has grown in popularity. Their Instagrammable aesthetics of hygge-like comfort merged with garden chic design has created a whimsical yet refined style that appeals to audiences from far and wide.
While the Coronavirus pandemic provided a challenge for many small businesses, it created an opportunity for Party with Plants to blossom. They were able to launch their first picnic in summer of 2020, and the outdoor, private dining experiences were able to thrive safely.
Being based in Los Angeles is an integral part of the company’s success. From waking up before sunrise to get dibs on the best items at the local Farmer’s Markets, to hosting picnics set in the city’s pockets of nature, Los Angeles allows room for Party With Plants to flourish. While LA will always be home to Party With Plants, Sienna and Micaela plan to soon expand their reach throughout California and beyond.
The picnic experience lasts for two hours, and comes complete with blankets, floor seating, picnic table, complimentary seasonal cookie, grazing board of fresh farmers market produce, and fresh floral bouquets to take home after the picnic. Held in private residences and pockets of nature, each picnic is created from the heart.
And while the plant-based experience in restaurants, cafes, and bakeries is plentiful in LA, the level of personalization is extremely unique to the mission behind Party With Plants. As a traveling picnic, each is one of a kind in its specific catering to the individual from the color palette, flowers, details about the guest of honor, and they can even add special surprises if requested!
To learn more about Party with Plants, or to book a party for yourself and your loved ones, visit shoppartywithplants.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.