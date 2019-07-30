Tranquil Malibu Canyon Equestrian Retreat Offered for $7.9 Million by Jane Cudworth
With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Calabasas Office
Chaka Khan lived there. The Eagles jammed there. Peacocks and tortoises still roam past the horse stables and koi pond.
It sounds like an entertainer’s rural getaway. But the rustic equestrian property, on 5.1 secluded acres in the Monte Nido community of Malibu Canyon, is just five miles north of Pacific Coast Highway and five miles south of Highway 101–and worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
“It’s a unique, fantastic, and very private property,” said listing agent Jane Cudworth with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Calabasas office. “The first time you go there, you think, ‘Where am I?’ But it’s really easy to get to shopping and restaurants. It’s rural and none of the houses are the same–their designs are quite eclectic, as are the owners.”
Listed at $7.9 million, the two-story main house and separate guesthouse at 640 Wonder View Drive, Calabasas, feature six bedrooms and six bathrooms sprawling over 7,019 square feet. Outdoors, the tree-lined property has a horse corral, turnout, and several indoor/ outdoor box stalls, chickens and peacock enclosures, and a petting zoo. Then there’s “The Lake,” designed and built by noted Los Angeles landscape architect Nick Williams and Associates, featuring koi and lush landscaping. The property is gated with a circular driveway and a lovely fountain.
”It’s hard to believe that you’re in L.A. when you’re walking around this property,” Jane said. “The greenhouse is another charming destination. There’s solar panels on the caretaker/box stall area; producing fruit trees; a small vineyard; a natural waterfall, viewed from the master bedroom, that spills into another koi-filled pond; and a huge tortoise habitat complete with a nighttime cave.”
Inside, the home is filled with artifacts from around the world. The owner is willing to sell the residence completely furnished, including many of the unusual items he has collected from his visits to 126 countries. The animals also can stay or not–everything is negotiable, Jane said.
The home offers mountain views from all major rooms; beamed ceilings; two staircases; four fireplaces; an attached living room deck; chef’s kitchen with pizza oven and barbecue grill; and breakfast and formal dining areas. The oversized master bedroom boasts an extensive natural-rock fireplace, natural spa, walk-in closet, and exercise room, all with private views of nature out a wall of windows.
Also outside is The Cantina, a rustic Western-style saloon with a wood floor; a full-sized swimming pool; three-door garage; and ample guest parking. Enchanting trails lead to the water tank at the top of the property. Beyond a gate is open space connecting to the extensive Santa Monica Mountains Backbone Trail.
Singer Chaka Khan lived in the home in the ’80s, based on title documents. She and her husband also hosted other musicians, including The Eagles, who played at the site, according to neighbors.
“This is not just a home, it’s a lifestyle,” Jane emphasized. “You can have it all, with or without the furnishings or animals. It’s all up for discussion, and the possibilities are endless.”
