Research-Backed Ways To Promote Happiness
At the end of the day, what most of us want in life is happiness. If you're reading this, you may be looking for ways to promote your own happiness, fulfillment in life, and so on. Happiness matters, and not just on a surface level. Like with mental health overall, happiness strongly correlates with your physical health or wellbeing. Research shows that life satisfaction is affiliated with a longer life span and other positive health outcomes. So, how can you promote happiness in your own life, and what can you do if you're struggling?
Ways To Promote Happiness
Here are seven research-backed ways to promote happiness:
- Social engagement.
Social relationships are imperative to your mental and physical health. Conversely, loneliness has negative health implications, both mentally and physically. Spend time with the people who matter, whether those are friends, romantic partners, family members, or other people in your life. If you're struggling with loneliness, taking classes, joining a group, or putting yourself out there in any other way you're able to can help.
- Gratitude.
Research shows that gratitude is correlated with happiness, life satisfaction, positive social relationships, and lower levels of depression. There are many different approaches you can use to practice and promote gratitude. You can write a list of things you're grateful for, keep a gratitude journal, or thank someone in your life that you appreciate. Not only will it help you - it'll make their day, too!
- Volunteering.
Research shows that volunteering increases happiness over time. Not only is it a great way to help other living beings in many cases, but often, it provides a new way to find fresh, positive social connections.
- Physical activity.
Physical activity has the potential to promote cardiovascular health and reduce levels of anxiety, depression, and stress. Finding physical activity you enjoy matters. Whether it's walking, hiking, yoga, cycling, swimming, a team sport, or something else, as long as it's positive for you, exercise is an outstanding way to help support and maintain your overall wellbeing.
- Meditation.
The benefits of meditation have been studied time and time again. On top of the other perks of meditation, it can increase happiness. If you're just getting started, you may consider short guided meditation audio recordings.
- Generosity.
Giving to others can make you feel good about yourself and promote health and happiness. There are many ways to give, and they aren't all material. You can donate to charities, give meaningful gifts and experiences to loved ones, or give positive words to others in the form of compliments. In other words, to promote happiness, do what you can, no matter how big or small, to make the world a better place.
- Time outdoors.
Time spent in nature can do wonders for your mental health and clarity. Research indicates that spending time outdoors can reduce depression, anxiety, and stress. Whether you take a stroll through the park, spend time gardening, or engage in time outdoors in any other way that's accessible to you, it's a great way to promote your health and happiness.
What If You're Struggling To Find Happiness?
You aren't broken if you don't feel happy, nor is it your fault if you don’t. No one feels happy all of the time, and no one is immune to depression or battles with finding a sense of happiness, contentedness, or fulfillment in life. Even if you struggle with happiness on a daily basis and have been for a while, it doesn't have to stay that way forever. There are a number of different reasons that someone might struggle with happiness. It could be a mental health condition, common stressors such as finances, familial issues, and trouble in romantic relationships, physical illness, grief, or virtually anything else. Having someone to talk to can be incredibly beneficial when you're going through a hard time, and seeing a therapist is an excellent way to find that support from an unbiased, non-judgmental third party. Therapy is proven by a large body of research to help with a wide range of concerns, and if you’re looking for help, it is out there.
Find A Therapist
Whether you’re struggling with finding happiness, stress, relationships, a mental health condition, grief, or anything else that's on your mind, a therapist or counselor can help. There are a variety of different ways to go about finding a therapist if it's something that you're interested in. You can talk with your doctor and ask for a referral, search the web, contact your insurance company to see who they cover, or sign up for an online therapy platform like BetterHelp. All of the providers on the BetterHelp platform are licensed, and it's often more affordable than traditional in person counseling or therapy is in the absence of insurance. Regardless of how you find a provider, you’re worthy of getting the support you need, so don't hesitate to reach out and get started today.
Marie Miguel -Author
Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health- related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.
