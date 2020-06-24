Remote or On-Campus, Students Thrive at Oaks Christian Learning Center
It’s a different world.
COVID-19 has disrupted our daily lives and normal routines, and few areas were as hard hit as education.
Many schools in the Los Angeles and Ventura Counties pivoted to remote learning in spring 2020, leaving parents in our local communities struggling with the challenge of keeping their students engaged, thriving and learning. And while most schools are back to on-campus learning, the need for student academic support remains high.
“We understand the anxiety parents and students have felt and we get it,” said Oaks Christian School Learning Center Director Kelly Johnson, “We’ve got this and want parents to know we are here to help.”
Johnson oversees a full team of effective tutors and academic coaches at OC Learning Center. Help is open to all public or private school K-12 students and has a full program of offerings from one-on-one tutoring to standardized test preparations in virtually or on-site.
The program has proven successful helping students to become more independent learners, practice effective test-taking and executive function skills such as goal setting and improve time management.
Academic help is available for math, English, science, social studies, history and foreign language.
Support is also available for on-line students and homeschool students in areas of time management, organization, academic coaching and creation of personalized weekly study plans.
Just in the last year alone, the OC Learning Center has served over 800 students in areas of academic tutoring, SAT and ACT test, preparation and testing, cognitive skills development, and the innovative Brain Performance Center.
Oaks Christian School is the first high school in the nation to offer a performance-based, brain-training center with technology previously only been available at top universities. This technology can physically improve networks in the brain that are involved in ADD/ADHD, memory processing issues, focus and attention and organization and stress, and others.
For more information, parents and student are encouraged to visit www.oakschristian.org/oaks-learning-center or call 818.824.9447.
