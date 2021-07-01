Enjoy 'al fresco' ballet this Summer in Santa Monica! Westside School of Ballet is open for limited registration for several upcoming Summer Sessions & Intensives, for children and adults at all levels.
The legacy school also offers daily ballet classes. The outdoor studio is equipped with a proper sprung studio dance floor––offering the opportunity to dance ‘al fresco’ with Santa Monica’s lovely ocean breezes. Several large indoor airy dance studios are now open at full capacity as of 15th June. Some classes also on Zoom.
For over 54 years, Westside Ballet has been changing lives through the art of ballet. Dancers often grow with the program from young ages to high school graduation. Their approach to life is shaped through the discipline of their lessons and the meaningful relationships they form with their instructors and peers.
Founded in 1967 by NYCB principal ballerina, Yvonne Mounsey, and co-founder, Royal Ballet First Soloist Rosemary Valaire, Westside School of Ballet distinguishes itself as a non-audition academy where all are welcome to study ballet and train to the most refined pre-professional level. Nearly all the artistic staff are products of the school, which brings a consistent approach to classical ballet training.
SUMMER SESSIONS & INTENSIVES: Spaces still available for Children’s Division. For ages 4 to 18 – Levels Pre-Ballet to Level 7: two 3-week Summer Sessions (Session 2: July 12-July 30). New York City Principal Dancer Tiler Peck kicks off Westside Ballet’s Summer Session 2 with two Masterclasses on July 12th – open to all ballet students who are not signed up for the entire session (int/ adv, ages 14-18).
In addition, several special week-long Summer Intensives are offered – including two specifically designed for intermediate ADULT dancers (July 5-9 and August 2-6).
For Upper Division Children’s Division ballet students (Level 5-7) and as a supplement to the 3-week Summer Sessions, Westside offers two exceptional Intensives: West Side Story (July 5-9) and the recently completed Sleeping Beauty week (which ran June 7-11). Special guest teachers lead these specially curated week-long Intensives. From New York City Ballet, soloists Indiana Woodward (a Malibu Native), Harrison Coll, and Georgina Pazcoguin– give young ballet students the rare privilege to work under their guidance and tutelage. The day will begin with a technique class followed by comprehensive coaching.
Summer programs for serious ballet students may assist in transitioning from a healthy recreational hobby to a potential career path. Students often travel far from home, resulting in significant housing and tuition costs for their families. Westside Ballet offers unique Summer Sessions and Intensive programs to fulfill the demand for exceptional ballet in the greater SoCal community.
Please see: https://westsideballet.com/summer/tuition for all Summer Sessions & Intensives.
For the very popular adult classes, both online, outdoors and in studio, please see: https://westsideballet.com/wcs3_class/adults-ballet/
