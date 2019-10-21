The reigning Universal Tennis Rating/Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Player of the Month added another tournament championship to her resume last weekend.
The tennis standout, Pepperdine Waves women’s tennis player Ashley Lahey, won the ITA All-American Championship on Oct. 13 in Tulsa, Okla. The championship win was Lahey’s third straight tournament title in three weeks.
Lahey, the No. 14 player in the nation, defeated Alexa Graham of North Carolina, ranked fourth nationally, 6-4, 7-5, to win the three-day ITA competition.
The senior Waves big win came four days after she was named the player of the month. Lahey snagged the monthly honor after winning the Women’s Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 6 and the Oracle/ITA Masters on Sept. 29. This is Lahey’s first player of the month award and the first time the honor has been given this season.
Lahey wasn’t the only Pepperdine athlete to garner an award last week.
Waves women’s volleyball player Shannon Scully was named the West Coast Conference UCU Player of the Week on Oct. 7. The junior outside hitter won the weekly award after leading her squad two wins in three contests.
Scully averaged 4.42 points, 4.00 kills, 4.17 digs, 0.33 blocks and 0.17 aces per set in Pepperdine’s wins over Portland and Gonzaga and loss to San Diego. Overall, she had 48 kills on 123 swings for a .285 success rate on attack. She also had 50 digs, four blocks and two aces for 53 total points.
Scully had a career-high 24 digs in Pepperdine’s 3-2 loss to San Diego on Oct. 1. The third-year Wave also had 18 kills, two blocks and an ace. In the Waves 3-1 victory over Portland on Oct. 3, Scully tallied 20 kills, 18 digs and two blocks. She had 10 kills, eight digs and an ace in the Waves’ 3-0 win over Gonzaga on Oct. 5.
Four days after winning the WCC recognition, Scully helped Pepperdine defeat LMU, 3-1, and secure the PCH Cup. The Waves won sets, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23. The team’s defeat was 28-26. Scully had 13 kills, 13 digs four blocks, and two aces in the four-set match.
