The Pepperdine men’s basketball team battled hard against No. 1 ranked West Coast Conference rival Gonzaga last weekend, before falling, 75-70, by the buzzer.
The Waves men—unranked—held the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a tie at halftime and took the lead in the second half before Gonzaga pulled ahead in the final minutes.
Pepp scoring was led by junior guard Colbey Ross, who shot for 24 points and completed 10 assists—his third double-double of the season. Another Wave, senior forward Kameron Edwards, got his third-of-the-season double-double in the game as well, racking up 14 point and 10 rebounds, plus three steals.
One notable stat provided by Pepperdine Athletics: “This was the sixth time that Pepperdine has played the AP’s #1-ranked team and while all six have been losses, this was the closest margin of the six.”
Waves men’s basketball next takes on San Diego in an away game on Saturday, Jan. 11.
