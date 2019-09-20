Malibu brothers Jordan and Grant Janov just won the Lowell North Perpetual Trophy in a major regatta in San Diego earlier this month. Jordan, 13, and Grant, 16, have been competitive sailors for just a few years, considering their young ages. After a year together sailing as a team, their latest victory in the Hamlin Series qualifies the teenagers for Olympic development practice. The Janovs sail in what is known as a 29’er. The boys won first place on a tie breaker against another brother/brother team. Winning the regional qualifier took two days sailing San Diego waters. Their win advances the brothers with acceptance into the upcoming Youth Champs regatta.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Agencies Monitoring Leo Carrillo Beach After Boat Wreck
- KBUU Newswire - Day 315 - Fri Sept 20 - Caltrans Predicts Half Of PCH May Be Underwater in 80 Years - Trancas Creek Is Poster Child For Current Problems
- This is KBUU News - Day 315 - the Friday Headlines
- Art Connects a Malibu Family
- Malibu Brothers Earn Sailing Trophy
- KBUU Newswire - Day 314 - Thurs Sept 19 - Big Rock Goats Score Firewise Prize - MHS Students Will Get Black Mark If They Strike - MHS/MMS Plans Unveiled
- This is KBUU News - Day 314 - the Thursday Headlines
- Nonprofit Leads the Way for Malibu Schools Fundraising
Most Popular
Articles
- 69-Year-Old Accountant From Irvine Dies In Apparent Post-Triathlon Incident
- Simi Valley Man Shoots and Kills Mountain Lion P-38
- City to Host Opening for Second 'Radical Beauty, Malibu Rising' Installation
- National Climate Strike Scheduled for Sept. 20
- One Mountain Lion Makes it Across the Freeway—Another Isn't So Lucky
- 1950s Malibu Brownies Are Friends for Life
- Disaster Guide: Firescaping Workshop Draws Malibu Crowd
- Nonprofit Leads the Way for Malibu Schools Fundraising
- Disaster Guide: Insurance, Revisited
- Council Votes to Declare Malibu in 'Climate Emergency'
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.