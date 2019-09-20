Malibu brothers Jordan and Grant Janov just won the Lowell North Perpetual Trophy in a major regatta in San Diego earlier this month. Jordan, 13, and Grant, 16, have been competitive sailors for just a few years, considering their young ages. After a year together sailing as a team, their latest victory in the Hamlin Series qualifies the teenagers for Olympic development practice. The Janovs sail in what is known as a 29’er. The boys won first place on a tie breaker against another brother/brother team. Winning the regional qualifier took two days sailing San Diego waters. Their win advances the brothers with acceptance into the upcoming Youth Champs regatta.

