The aces, assists, blocks, digs, kicks and scores that nine members of the Pepperdine Waves women’s soccer and women’s indoor volleyball teams produced during their seasons not only helped their squads have successful 2019 campaigns, but also resulted in them garnering postseason recognition last week.
Three soccer players—junior Joelle Anderson and sophomores Isabel Nelson and Trinity Watson—earned All-West Region status from the United Soccer Coaches, and six volleyball players—seniors Tarah Wylie, Hana Lishman, and Hannah Frohling; junior Shannon Scully; sophomore Rachel Ahrens; and freshman Isabel Zelaya—were tapped for All-West Coast Conference honors on Dec. 2.
Anderson was named to the All-West Region first team. The forward led the Waves soccer team with seven goals and 18 points this season. Anderson was named to the All-West Region second team in 2017. Watson, a defender, was named to the second team this year. She had three goals and one assist this season, while Nelson, also a defender, was named to the third team. The second-year college player scored two goals this season. Watson and Nelson also helped Pepperdine record 10 shutouts and a 1.14 goals-against average.
The three soccer players also picked up WCC honors after Pepperdine’s year ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament in mid-November. Anderson and Watson were named to the All-WCC first team and Nelson was picked for the second team. The Waves posted a 11-6-3 record.
In volleyball, Frohling, Scully and Wylie were named to the All-WCC first team; Ahrens and Lishman were selected for the second team; and Zelaya was placed on the conference’s All-Freshman team.
The outside hitter Frohling was second on the Waves with 3.04 kills/set with 258 kills on 732 attempts during the 85 sets she played this season. En route to her third All-WCC honor, Frohling also had 30 aces, 124 digs and 41 blocks.
Also an outside hitter, Scully led Pepperdine with 3.26 kills/set with 368 kills on 1,014 attempts in 2019. The 2018 All-WCC honorable mention player was second on the Waves with 3.06 digs/set with a total of 346 digs. She also had 27 aces and 51 blocks.
Wylie, a middle blocker and two-time All-WCC honorable mention, led the team with 1.16 blocks/set with 131 blocks including 15 solo blocks, a team high. She finished her career second in Waves history with 462 block career blocks and first in sets played with 455. Wylie recorded 38 aces and 258 kills on 594 attempts this season.
Ahrens, an outside hitter, tied the Pepperdine record for most aces in a single season with 48 this year. The 2018 conference All-Freshman Team member’s 0.43 aces/set is second all-time in school history. Ahrens also had 291 kills and 75 blocks this season.
The libero Lishman’s 390 total digs at 3.45 digs/set helped place second in career digs at Pepperdine with 1,681 digs overall. Her 3.75 digs/set after 448 total career sets is third in Waves history. In 2019, Lishman also had 27 total service aces and 80 assists.
Zelaya, a setter, led the team with 13.40 kills/set on a .246 collective success rate. The first-year college player also had 857 assists and 188 digs.
The women’s volleyball team ended its latest campaign with an 18-11 record late last month.
