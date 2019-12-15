Malibu runner Alberto “Barefoot” Perusset recently completed his 203rd barefoot marathon—the Rock into December Marathon at Bayshore in Long Beach on Dec. 1. This marathon sets a new world record for most barefoot marathons run by one man. According to Perusset, race organizer Charlie Alewine Racing marked the occasion by giving him bib number 203. Perusset earned third place in the marathon, his 242nd overall 21.6-mile race.
“Besides running other races, my next milestone will be the Jerusalem Marathon on March 20, 2020. That will be my 250th overall marathon,” Perusset wrote in a message to The Malibu Times. “I will run barefoot where Jesus walked with sandals.”
