The annual Malibu Half-Marathon and 5K took place at Zuma Beach last weekend on Sunday, Nov. 3, bringing hundreds of runners to compete for a good cause—proceeds went to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Last year, charitable partners received $30,000 from the running event, a total race coordinators expected to exceed with the 2019 half-marathon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu's Best Shot
- KBUU Newswire - Day 367 - Mon Nov 11 - Arsonist Hits Woolsey Cyn On Anniversary - City Will Likely Pause Evictions - Caltrans Tells City To Pound Sand - More On The Independent Fire Audit
- After Losing Almost Everything in the Woolsey Fire A Year Ago, DPAK Is Back
- Wildfires Force Sharks to Celebrate Senior Night Far From Home
- Love You Always
- Photos: Fleet-Footed Friends
- Veterans Day Ceremony to Take Place Monday
- Residents Object to Crosswalk Plan at Malibu Seafood
Most Popular
Articles
- A Malibu Fixture Closes Its Doors
- Alleged Malibu Creek State Park Shooter Indictment Unsealed
- Evacuation Plan Draft Released for Public Review
- Updaed: PCH Reopened Near Las Tunas Beach
- Residents Object to Crosswalk Plan at Malibu Seafood
- 'Fast & Furious' Star Puts Colony House on Market for $19.9 Million
- UCLA Opens Immediate Care Center in Malibu
- Grief and Beauty in 'Malibu After: Bearing Witness'
- City Threatened With Lawsuit Over Election System
- Special, Closed-Door Council Meeting Set for 11 a.m. Tuesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.