The annual Malibu Half-Marathon and 5K took place at Zuma Beach last weekend on Sunday, Nov. 3, bringing hundreds of runners to compete for a good cause—proceeds went to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Last year, charitable partners received $30,000 from the running event, a total race coordinators expected to exceed with the 2019 half-marathon.

