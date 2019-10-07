US Adaptive Surfing Championships
US Open Adavtive Surfing Championships

Life Rolls On Founder Jesse Billauer just won the US Adaptive Surfing Championships in Oceanside. He will go on represent Team USA in the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championships later this year. Pictured, from left (back row): Jessica Armes, Matt Diamond and Skylar Peak, (front row): Life Rolls On Founder Jesse Billauer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.