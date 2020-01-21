Pepperdine women’s basketball posted a decisive win over West Coast Conference rivals the University of San Francisco Dons, finishing the game on top by a score of 82-70, having never fallen behind any of the game’s 40 minutes.
Hannah Friend, a graduate transfer out of Sacramento State, led her teammates in scoring, racking up 21 points—just edging out junior Monique Andriuolo of Melbourne, Australia, who scored 20 points. Andriuolo also racked up a career-high five blocks and brought down three rebounds. Behind Andriuolo in points scored were teammates Paige Fecske (12 points), Malia Bambrick (11 points) and Barbara Sitanggan (nine points).
The Saturday, Jan. 11, home victory puts the Waves’ win percentage at .562 overall, and up to .500 in conference play. In addition to the Dons, Waves women hoopsters beat San Diego and Santa Clara, falling to conference foes BYU, Saint Mary’s and Pacific earlier this season.
The Waves next take on Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.
