Malibu High School students celebrated the annual homecoming football game with a parade of floats, performances by the school’s pep band and drum corps, an MHS dance team routine and the crowning of this year’s homecoming king and queen, Chase Kelly and Tiare O’Herlihy. The football team was defeated in its contest against Windward, 68-0.
