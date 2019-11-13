Tarah Wylie, the Pepperdine Waves women’s volleyball team’s standout middle blocker, had a record-setting performance on Nov. 2.
The senior tallied 11 blocks in the Waves’ three-set win over Portland. Wylie’s blocks are the most blocks in three sets during the rally scoring era in the Pepperdine record books.
The Waves defeated Portland, 25-14, 26-24, 25-20. Wylie also had a .818 success rate on the attack, third in the Waves’ history. Lastly, she posted three kills, two digs and one ace in the contest.
Wylie garnered 18 kills in Pepperdine’s 3-2 win over Gonzaga two days earlier. She also had a career-high .818 hitting percentage, three blocks, two aces and two digs.
Pepperdine has a 13-10 record heading into their home match against Loyola Marymount on Friday at 7 p.m.
Wylie wasn’t the only Wave who had standout performances in the team’s two wins over their West Coast Conference foes.
Against Portland, Wylie’s teammate, junior outside hitter Shannon Scully, recorded 15 kills on .454 hitting percentage, eight digs, five blocks and one ace. Senior outside hitter Hannah Frohling tallied 10 kills with a .400 hitting percentage, two blocks, two aces and two digs; and sophomore outside hitter Rachel Ahrens had four kills, three digs and one block.
Pepperdine totaled 38 kills on a .280 hitting percentage, marked 13.0 blocks and five aces.
The Waves defeated Gonzaga, 25-14, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-6. Aside from Wylie, the squad’s other top performers were Frohling, who had 13 kills, two aces and three digs; Ahrens, who posted 16 kills with a .375 hitting percentage, four aces and three digs; and Scully, who had 13 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and one ace. Freshman setter Tayah Mahi registered 31 assists, six digs, three blocks and two kills.
The win was Pepperdine’s first in five sets. The team had a .348 hitting percentage with 71 kills. The Waves also had nine aces and 71 digs. The Waves had 7.0 blocks.
The Waves have won three of their last four contests, and after facing PCH Cup-rival Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine will host Saint Mary’s on Nov. 14 and Pacific on Nov. 16. The squad’s regular season ends with three consecutive road contests—at Santa Clara on Nov. 21, at San Francisco on Nov. 23 and at BYU on Nov. 26.
