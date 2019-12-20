Malibu locals and visitors enjoyed a preview performance of Pacific Festival Ballet’s 26th annual “The Nutcracker Ballet” at Malibu Lumber Yard’s Merry Merry Malibu holiday celebration on Sunday afternoon. Pacific Festival Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be held on Saturday and Sunday Dec. 21 and 22, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.