Brilliant green grass pops through dry brush and fire-burned trees on a trail in Malibu Creek State Park on the first day of the New Year. The scars of the Woolsey Fire, which burned 88 percent of national park land in the Santa Monica Mountains just 13 months ago, stand in sharp relief against the vivid new growth brought on by the December rains.

