Letter in response to “Against confirmation” published Feb. 25
Manny Santiago’s Letter “Against Confirmation” comically lambasts radical progressive Tom Vilsack for, among other things, “failing to lead our nation’s transition from a meat and fat-laden diet to a healthy, eco-friendly diet of vegetables, fruits and grains.” This individual literally, and I do mean literally, thinks it is the role of government to influence our diet. What’s sad is that he is not an outlier in the political party that wants to control every aspect of our lives. These people are sick!
Rudolph Bendito
