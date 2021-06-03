People all over California are already seeing “small cell” powerful wireless transmitting antennas being installed on street lamps and utility poles right in front of their homes and children’s schools—sometimes in the middle of the night, without any notice given to the public. The telecom industry (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile) has already been granted access to our city’s public infrastructure and our local elected officials have little they can say or do about it. We just updated our telecom ordinance to make it as strong as possible and we thank our city council for this.
However, there are two bills moving quickly through our state legislature—SB 556 and AB 537. These two bills remove the little remaining authority our local governments have to do anything to stop this massive increase of wireless microwave exposure, that a recent $30 million U.S. National Toxicology Program study documented “clear evidence” of cancer.
There is also overwhelming evidence that these wireless transmitters, hung on poles, are a fire hazard. We have had three instances in the recent past.
Our state representatives, Senator Henry Stern and Assemblymember Richard Bloom, need to hear from us. Please call or email them and let them know we oppose these bills, and they were elected to protect us, not the profits of the telecom industry. Please ask them to vote “no” on SB 556 and AB 537.
Lonnie Gordon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.