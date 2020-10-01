Just when you thought this topsy-turvy world where black is white and white is black could not possibly get any more bizarre, of course, it has. Always looking for an opportunity to congratulate himself, Trump took his narcissism to a new depth when he recently told his doting friends on “Fox and Friends” that his handling of the COVID-19 virus was “phenomenal.”
“We’ve done a phenomenal job. Not just a good job—a phenomenal job,” Trump boasted. Apparently, facts no longer matter, because here are the facts, not “alternative facts”: The United States has over 200,000 deaths from COVID-19—by far more than the combined deaths in India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Vietnam, Austria, Russia, etc.
It is also an indisputable fact that millions of us cannot take a vacation, go to the movies or a sports event, visit our family and friends, go to work or even get a haircut. Our unemployment rate is back up to where it was over a decade ago, and our country has piled up many more trillions of dollars in debt just to prevent our economy from collapsing.
But none of this matters to Trump, who literally gave himself an A+ for fighting the virus. My guess is that in five weeks the majority of Americans will be far less generous in grading him.
Burt Ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.