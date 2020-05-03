I have been a regular customer at R Quick Stop in the Heathercliff shopping center for more than two decades. When I picked up my mail recently, I was told that Quick Stop is closing.
I will, of course, miss the convenience of having a business address, a mailbox, computer services, notary service, key duplication, etc. etc. but I will also miss Dini’s help and, above all, her kindness. She truly cared for her customers. I hope she can find a new location.
Stephen Krashen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.