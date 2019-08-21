In response to the letter “Special care” published on Aug. 15
As president of Friends of the Malibu Urgent Care Center, I’d like to thank Ms. Carol Fox for her letter to the editor in which she thanked the Malibu Urgent Care Center for the kind services they provide her. We’re very lucky to have an urgent care center staffed by ER doctors, but what most Malibu residents don’t realize is that it can only remain open through donations from Malibu residents. Please help us keep the doors open so we can help you.
Helene Eisenberg, President
Friends of Malibu Urgent Care Center
